Top Hindi Actors Of 2022: Ajay Devgn tops with 300 crores; Anupam Kher follows with 280 crores

There were a few actors who impressed with their staggering box office pull, even in this lean box office period and now that things are slowly getting back to normal, we expect 2023 to outdo 2022 in a big way. The biggest gainer for the year was Kartik Aaryan , who led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to a staggering box office number and had no flop film to his credit. Ranbir Kapoor , Ajay Devgn and Anupam Kher's box office year was an interesting one. Each of them tasted big success but had a film or more than one film either misfiring or not doing big numbers.

2022 was a dismal year for the Hindi Film Industry with less than half a dozen films putting up good numbers at the box office. There was a big change in the way films were consumed in India after the Covid-19 pandemic , as a result of which we saw few films do beyond phenomenal numbers while few films had to bite the dust with collections way below their budgets.

Both Varun Dhawan films did decent numbers but that's not much of a feat as there was way more potential business. Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan had a forgettable year with their much awaited films tanking. Pretty much every other actor from Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor had a dismal box office year.

Following is the list of the highest grossing actors of 2022 based on total nett India collections:

1. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn topped the list of 2022 with his three films in lead cummulatively contributing over Rs 300 nett. Drishyam 2 was the major contributor with 235 crore while Thank God and Runway 34 contributed a combined business of 70 crore plus. He also had a couple of vital roles in the year's two successful films, namely RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. If numbers for these two films are considered, the actor's total nett earnings for the Hindi language eclipse the Rs. 700 cr mark. Interestingly, Devgn was also the top actor of 2020 with the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

2. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher led the biggest hit of the year, The Kashmir Files, and was part of another critically acclaimed and commercially encouraging film, Uunchai. The cummulative nett collections of both films are around Rs. 280 cr. Not only that, the actor also had an important role in the sequel of the mythological drama film from Tollywood, Karthikeya 2, which shocked the trade with Hindi collections topping Rs 30 cr nett.

3. Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor's box office year was a mixed bag since he saw the biggest flops of his career in the form of Shamshera but also had a commercial hit film in the form of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The total nett Hindi collections of both his films amount to a little over Rs. 270 cr and if dubbed versions of Brahmstra are included, the realised number is around Rs 300 cr.

4. Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar had a forgettable year with all his four films tanking at the box office. The cummulative nett collections of his four films in lead, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu, amount to a figure of around Rs. 235 cr nett. These numbers can't be written off as they place Akshay Kumar on number four in the list of highest grossing actors of 2022.

5. Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan had one big theatrical release in 2022 in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film netted in excess of Rs 180 cr and emerged as the fourth highest Hindi grosser of the year, only behind The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 and Brahmastra. The actor has a big 2023 with major solo releases and if they perform well, he will find himself in the crop of the biggest stars of today.

6. Varun Dhawan:

Varun Dhawan had two ambitious theatrical releases. Both film performed decently but there was scope for more. The total collection of both films is over Rs. 140 cr nett and that has helped the actor claim the sixth position in the list of highest grossing Hindi actors of 2022.

Pretty much every other actor who had a theatrical release in 2022 had cummulative nett collection of their films fall under Rs. 100 cr nett which accounts to less than 50 lakh ticket sales.

It must be noted that the Mahanayak of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, had five theatrical releases in 2022 with three of them in lead. He was a critical part of Brahmastra's commercial success and Runway 34's critical success. Uunchai did respectable numbers but Jhund and Goodbye emerged as disasters.

2023 will be interesting to track as the movie slate is way better than it was in 2022. We may potentially see the total Hindi film collections of 2023 to almost double the 2022 numbers if all goes well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more analytical pieces like these.