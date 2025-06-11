EXCLUSIVE: 'Hrithik Roshan inspired me', says Abhay Verma as he begins shooting for Laikey Laikaa

Actors Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani are teaming up for the first time in Laikey Laikaa, the directorial debut of Saurabh Gupta, known for his writing contribution to Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. This upcoming action film will feature the two young actors in lead roles, marking a fresh pairing in the new generation of Bollywood talent. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhay opened up on getting inspired by Hrithik Roshan as he recently began shooting for the film.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhay Verma opened up on his ‘inspiration’ Hrithik Roshan, and shared, “From being a junior artist to leading a film within Phantom Studios, my life truly feels like it has come full circle. I'm filled with two powerful emotions right now. While working on Super 30, I used to slyly watch Hrithik Sir perform, absorbing every nuance. Now, on the set of Laikey Laikaa, if someone perhaps slyly watches me while I'm performing, I deeply hope to be an inspiration to that person, just as I was inspired by Hrithik Sir.”

The Munjya actor also talked about his journey and stressed, “Another thing I want to share is that this journey is an answer to all those who grapple with doubts about acceptance, about whether their dreams will come true, or if their hard work will ever pay off. I want my journey to be a living answer to every actor who comes to Mumbai, and to all the apprehensions they carry in their hearts.”

Advertisement

On the work front, apart from Laikey Laikaa, Abhay is teaming up with Rock On 2 director Shujaat Saudagar and Tu Yaa Main actress Shanaya Kapoor for his next project.

Earlier, Shujaat took to Instagram Stories and dropped the photo from the sets of the film. A hand holding a clapperboard can be seen along with a date written on it. Though the title of the film hasn’t been revealed, ‘JC’ could be seen written on the board.

The filmmaker tagged his lead actors, Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma. The duo also reshared the picture on their Instagram Stories.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Munjya’s Abhay Verma expresses desire to meet King star Shah Rukh Khan during Diwali: ‘Aankhon se aarti utarunga…’