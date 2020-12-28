EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala, Aditya Chopra, Rohit Shetty & Dinesh Vijan: 4 filmmakers, 4 new film universes

Amid the COVID 19 outbreak, 4 of Bollywood’s biggest filmmakers are planning to take their film franchises forward and create different universes. This surely would guarantee entertainment for audiences.

With Covid 19 outbreak causing major havoc in the film business, producers and exhibitors are trying to find new ways to get the audience back to the cinemas. Given the situation currently, most small films might directly head for a digital release whereas the bigger extravaganzas will hit the theatres. Hollywood has bankrolled several projects where many top stars joined hands for an ensemble, but in Bollywood, multi-starrers have now become few and far in between. But, we hear four filmmakers are planning four different universes that will have some of the biggest stars coming together.

Rohit Shetty started the movement when he got , and together for his films Simmba and now Sooryavanshi. Shetty's cop universe will have five different cop franchises coming together. Along with the three Gen-Y stars, there will be two more cops in the whole universe - featuring one male star and a policewoman as well. Taking that idea ahead will be three other top filmmakers who have decided to convert their franchises into universes.

Aditya Chopra has decided to create a spy universe with three of his spy franchises and he's already discussed it with his team and the main leads of his films. 's character Tiger from his project, along with 's Kabir from WAR and now, 's Pathan from the film of the same name, will be joining hands together for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial, that also stars John Abraham and . Going forward, each instalment in the WAR or Tiger franchises will have all the three A-listers making special appearances.

Similarly, Pinkvilla already told you how Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to weave an entire comedy Avengers universe, with the entire star cast of Housefull. He is getting all the actors from all his Housefull installments for Housefull 5. , Riteish Deshmukh will be joined by Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and others who have all been part of the comedy franchise in the last few years. Lastly, Dinesh Vijan too is conceptualizing an entire horror universe blending together projects like Raj Kumar Rao- starrer Stree, Go Goa Gone, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi Afza and now, -Kriti Sanon's Bhediya.

Also Read|Aditya Chopra pays tribute to late father Yash Chopra as YRF clocks 50 historic years, recalls memorable days

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×