EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan takes a break from Tiger 3 shoot to promote Antim - All set to travel across India

Salman Khan is the man in business as his gangster drama, Antim: The Final Truth, with Aayush Sharma released across the globe on November 26. While the actor maintained a low profile in the pre-release promotional campaign, we have learnt that he is all set to extensively push the film through the week with multiple city tours.

“It’s rare for Salman Khan to indulge in post release promotions, but he believes that additional efforts need to be taken to get the audience back to the cinema halls in big numbers due to the pandemic. Antim has received good response from the audience, and he wants the film to stay steady at the box-office in the long run too. While the post release campaign was never a plan, he has now specially taken a break from the shoot of Tiger 3, to promote the film all through this week,” revealed a source close to the development.

Salman along with his director, Mahesh Manjrekar will be visiting Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore and Hyderabad on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively. He will be visiting cinema halls and interact with all the fans who have come to watch the film. Aayush on the other hand will promote the film on the weekdays in Mumbai, Pune and Rajasthan before finally joining Salman in Indore. “The film has a clear run particularly in single screens, until the release of Ranveer Singh’s 83’ and the makers wish to capitalise on this to give the film a longer run. It’s an experimental strategy, which they hope work in the film’s favour in long run,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Antim has recorded a healthy trend over the weekend with collections of Rs 18 crore and it’s the journey from today that would decide it’s verdict at the box-office. The upward trend over the weekend has given it a shot at emerging a success. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

