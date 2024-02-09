Aarya Season 3 Part 2 Review: Sushmita Sen led crime-thriller remains gripping despite convenient writing

Aarya 3 Part 2 directed by Ram Madhvani and starring Sushmita Sen is a very satisfying culmination of what is one of India's most loved thriller dramas.

Plot:

The 2nd part of the 3rd season of Aarya continues exactly from where it left earlier this season. Aarya (Sushmita Sen) and Nalini Sahiba (Ila Arun) are put in a tough spot after Rs 1000 crore worth of drugs of the Russian druglord Mikhail gets seized by the police. While Aarya devises ways to catch hold of the drugs before it's burnt into ashes to save herself from the wrath of the druglord, she has her family falling apart, who blame her for the fragile condition that they are in, allegedly due to her sheer passion for money and power while it is only to protect them from the cartel. Will Aarya be able to catch hold of the drugs, protect her family and win back their trust or will she lose every battle of her life? Watch the last four episodes of the 3rd season to find out.

What works for Aarya Season 3 Part 2:

The last four episodes of the third season of Aarya are gripping and have a lot of spice and flavour to keep audiences glued. The complex dynamic of Aarya with her children, especially the elder ones, is explored beautifully and intricately. Sushmita Sen as Aarya is a badass boss-lady but it is when she is helpless and vulnerable that she shines the brightest. The conflict of a mother going to any extent for the safety of her children is something that gives the show the much needed groundedness, that's very important for its relatability. The build-up to the finale is good and it never feels like the show has peaked early because it peaks right when it has to. Ram Madhvani opts for popular/crowd-pleasing treatment of his show and really delivers on the entertainment quotient.

Advertisement

What doesn't work for Aarya Season 3 Part 2:

Aarya Season 3 Part 2, much like the better part of the show, suffers from the common issue of convenient writing. Few things happen so easily that you question its authenticity. The tension around something worth Rs 1000 crores just isn't visible. There is a lot of double-crossing and betrayal but it just feels amateurish after a point. Veer's character, whom you feel sympathy for in the first part of the third season, becomes irritating as all he has to do through the second part is reiterate how his mother is responsible for the death of his fianceé Roop, and his unborn child.

Watch the Aarya 3 Trailer

Performances in Aarya Season 3 Part 2:

Sushmita Sen as Aarya is simply badass. She essays her role with so much control and precision that it's baffling. Despite being the strongheaded woman that she is in the show, it's the scenes where she feels helpless is where she truly shines as a performer.

Ila Arun as Nalini Sahiba, the woman in power, is exciting to watch through the 2nd part.

Aarushi Bajaj as Aarya's daughter Arundhati Sareen does some heavy-lifting in the 2nd part of the 3rd season and is utilised well.

Vikas Kumar as ACP Younis Khan is ever-so-dependable. His character totally gets under the skin of Aarya towards the end. Sikander Kher as the faithful Daulat plays his part well. Vishwajeet Pradhan as the impatient Sampat interprets his character nicely. Performance of other actors in the show ranges from decent to good.

Final Verdict of Aarya Season 3 Part 2:

Aarya Season 3 Part 2 is high on adrenaline and excitement. While the show is quite gripping, the writing of convenience doesn't help. It never feels that the stakes are that high.

Regardless, for all those who have followed the journey of Aarya through the 3 seasons, are in for a feast.

You can now watch Aarya Season 3 Part 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Aarya 3 Review: Sushmita Sen led crime-drama remains a cut above the rest primarily due to effective treatment