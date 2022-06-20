EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan & Ram Charan collaborate; Latter makes cameo in a massive song for Farhad Samji’s next

Director Farhad Samji’s next directorial starring Salman Khan has been in the news recently for its exciting casting. Besides Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde, the film also reportedly features Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles. They have started shooting in Hyderabad, and have already completed filming for a major portion of the movie. Pinkvilla now has a new and an exciting update on this much awaited film.

We have learnt that superstar actor Ram Charan has made a special appearance in the film, which is rumoured to have been titled Bhaijaan. “Salman Khan was shooting for a larger than life song yesterday in Hyderabad, when Ram Charan went to meet the actor. It was then when they came up with the idea of Ram making a cameo in the song, which the actor graciously agreed to. It’s an exciting number, mounted on a massive scale, and Salman and Ram’s camaraderie in it is to look out for,” informs a source close to the development. Venkatesh is also a part of the same track.

Meanwhile, the movie’s Hyderabad schedule is expected to wrap up in a week’s time, post which they will shoot in and around Mumbai for the rest of the portion. “Ram Charan and Salman Khan’s bond goes back a long way, and they were happy to collaborate on this one,” adds the source.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Farhad had opened up about working with Salman Khan. “In 2001, Salman Khan was the first person who noticed my work. I always say, he is the one who brought me to this industry. With Salman, it’s going to be a nostalgic ride, much beyond the bond of a director and actor,” the filmmaker had said.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan & Maniesh Paul surprise a couple at Delhi wedding, bless them & say 'JugJugg Jeeyo'