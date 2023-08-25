EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt to play a casanova in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s next; Aparshakti Khurrana joins the cast

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sanjay Dutt is teaming up with Raaj Shaandilyaa on an out-and-out family comedy, which will go on the floors in 2024. We also reported that the film will ride on a big ensemble cast comprising the top comic artists of India joining Sanjay Dutt. And now, we have another exclusive information about this yet-untitled comedy. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a never seen avatar of a Casanova in this comic entertainer.

Sanjay Dutt starrer is on the lines of No Entry

“Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a Casanova, who is also an extramarital affair specialist. It’s a quirky and twisted comedy on the lines of No Entry. The protagonist will be joined by some actors from the younger generation, who will play the role of Sanjay Dutt’s protégé,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that though the subject deals with the extramarital affair, it doesn’t get into the sleazy zone.

While the cast is still underway, another actor to join the cast is Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother, Aparshakti Khurrana. “Aparshakti has come on board to play a key role in this film. Like always, his character will have a lot of comic undertones and will share an interesting dynamic with Sanjay Dutt in the journey,” the source added.

Raaj Shaandiliyaa and Sanjay Dutt’s next on floors in 2024

The film will go on floors by early 2024 and be shot over a period of 30 to 40 days in India. The makers have locked a quirky title too and will be announced at the right time. “It’s Sanjay Dutt in a pure comedy after a while. He is also excited to explore the slapstick zone again,” the source concluded. Raaj is meanwhile gearing up for the release of the Ayushmann Khurrana led Dream Girl 2.

The filmmaker has already announced a slate of 7 films and the Sanjay Dutt starrer will be his 8th production. Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films like Leo, Ismart Shankar 2, and Welcome 3 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.