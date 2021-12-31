EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan wants to be a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake with Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor

The year 2021 has ended with a bang for Sara Ali Khan as her film Atrangi Re has received a lot of love from the audience. While Sara is on cloud nine from all the love her character Rinku received from the audience, we connected with her in an exclusive candid chat full of Atrangi queries. In the chat, Sara ended up revealing that if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai again, she would love to be a part of it with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sara was asked to name a film from the past that she would love to do with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi. To this, Sara replied and exclusively told us, "I think if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I'm almost like 98.3 percent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it."

WATCH the whole interview here:

Well, Sara has been vocal about her wanting to work with Vijay Deverakonda and when she met the Liger star in Mumbai, she clicked a selfie and called it her 'fan moment'. Not just this, the Atrangi Re actress had previously told Bollywood Hungama that she would love to work with the Liger star and had called him 'cool' as well as 'really hot.'

Meanwhile, she has been receiving applause and praise for her role of Rinku in Atrangi Re. Sara was seen with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the Aanand L Rai film. Now, she is shooting for Vicky Kaushal co-starrer. The film will be directed by Laxman Utekar. Sara and Vicky were snapped in Indore by fans when they were shooting for the rom-com. The photos had also gone viral on social media.

