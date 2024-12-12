EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam’s reaction on joining Mufasa: The Lion King; claims it felt like a ‘legacy’

The highly anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King is just a few days away from its release. It was previously revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan would be teaming up with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the film's Hindi version. When the Hindi trailer was released, fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the trio's voiceovers in the movie. Now, SRK has expressed that his youngest son, AbRam’s involvement in the film felt like a legacy. He also shared that AbRam must have felt, “Mai hi karunga aur kaun karega” (I will only do it).

Shah Rukh Khan revealed, "Actually, Gauri, Suhana, AbRam Khan, Aryan everyone at home was very excited. I don't know how to explain it, but because we've done this before, first Incredibles, then The Lion King and Aryan was there, and I was there too. So, when AbRam got the chance, it just feels like it's a continuation of our family."

The King actor further added, "It's very personal, actually. More than thinking, 'Wow, I’m going to be in The Lion King or I’m going to be Baby Mufasa,' it wasn’t like that. Actually, yes, somewhere it was. I don’t think he said it, but the feeling was, ‘I will do it, who else will?’ That was more it. The fact that Aryan, AbRam, and I are connected to The Lion King, Simba, and Baby Mufasa's legacy.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed that he found the experience very sweet. He mentioned that, as his children grow older, he wasn't sure if they would feel embarrassed hearing their childhood voices, or if they would laugh at themselves or be surprised by how they sounded.

However, Khan shared that for him and his family, it was a cherished moment, emphasizing the significance of his work and his 35 years in the profession. Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. The movie is currently in the production stages.

