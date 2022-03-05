EXCLUSIVE: 'Shah Rukh Khan was happy with the idea' says Aashiq Abu as he confirms offering him a thriller

If there is one superstar who is truly the king of hearts and continues to be for the last 3 decades, it is Shah Rukh Khan. The power of his stardom can be gauged from the fact that when he announced his film Pathaan, his fans went berserk and he trended for over a day on social media. There isn't a filmmaker who wouldn't like to work with him and one of them is Tovino Thomas starrer Naradan director Aashiq Abu. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aashiq Abu confirmed being in talks with Shah Rukh for a thriller.

Talking exclusively to us, Naradan director was asked about his meeting with the superstar in 2019 and if he has offered a film with Shah Rukh Khan. To this, he said, "See we just finished a meeting with him (SRK). We shared an idea. He was happy with it. But, you know it will take some time. Since the pandemic is still going on, his schedules, our schedules, anyway, it's going to take time." Further, when we asked him about the genre of film or Idea, Aashiq Abu said that the idea in his mind is of a thriller with Shah Rukh. He said, "I can't say that. But, yes, some kind of thriller."

See Aashiq Abu confirming offering a film to Shah Rukh Khan:

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Saturday morning, Shah Rukh jetted off to Spain to kick off a month-long schedule of his film Pathaan. Later, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also joined him and were seen making their way to Spain for shooting the film.

The announcement for Pathaan came with a video featuring Deepika and John. They introduced Shah Rukh's character but in the video, fans only got a glimpse of him. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is all set to release on January 26, 2023.

