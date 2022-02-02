EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to kickstart Rajkumar Hirani’s next in March in Filmcity; To be shot in Budapest too

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan back on the big screen. The actor has an interesting line-up of films ahead including Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, which he will wrap up this month. Pinkvilla has now heard that soon after completing his work on Pathan, King Khan will start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled next. According to a source close to the development, the film is expected to roll in March, 2022.

“Shah Rukh and Hirani have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and are really excited about this one. Pre-production work has already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab will be erected in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Construction work will begin in a few days, and a large chunk of the movie will be shot here. Meanwhile, they will also be filming in London and Budapest, recce for which is currently underway,” informs a source in the know.

Reportedly, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of this project. Speaking about the film, the Thappad actress recently told India Today, “You will know it from me before anyone else whenever that happens. But let things get finalised and let things move ahead otherwise there will be mere speculations. I will scream and announce the film from rooftops when it's finalised. I am that excited!”

Rajkumar Hirani’s last directorial outing was the 2018 biographical comedy-drama, Sanju, which had featured Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. Meanwhile, SRK is in the last leg of his shoot for Pathan. The actor along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will reportedly fly to Spain this month, where they will be shooting for some action sequences and a song. SRK also has filmmaker Atlee’s untitled next in the pipeline.

