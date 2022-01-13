Is Shah Rukh Khan documenting his Pathan makeover for an exclusive behind-the-scene video series?

Raise your hands if you are already missing the Badshah of Bollywood on the big screen like the rest of us! Luckily, the ‘My Name is Khan’ actor, who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s directorial Zero is all set to make a grand comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathan. SRK has been flaunting his ripped and toned physique for Pathan for quite some time now. Moreover, in images that surfaced on social media from sets, Shah Rukh has taken on a new persona. SRK is in the finest shape of his life right now, and his admirers absolutely cannot wait to see what he brings to the table this time with Pathan.

Recently, India Today reported that Shah Rukh is documenting his makeover for the film. A close source said that in a behind-the-scenes video series, Shah Rukh has been chronicling his physical transformation and how he has gained muscle for his role in Pathan. "In Pathan, you will see him in a well-chiselled look and he will be releasing the BTS series closer to the film's release," a source told the news portal. It's also worth noting that Shah Rukh executed a similar stunt with Deepika Padukone in Farhan Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, in which he trumpeted six-pack abs.

Meanwhile, SRK was seen in the city after a long time on 22 December, as he wore his hair long for Pathan. One of his fan clubs disclosed the picture. The fan group, though, has now taken it down. Although SRK hasn't made a formal statement about his return project, Deepika Padukone, the actor's Om Shanti Om co-star, has acknowledged his involvement. In addition to Deepika and Shah Rukh, actor John Abraham will play a major role in the movie and Salman Khan has also stated that he will have a guest appearance.

