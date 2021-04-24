EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to play lead in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ronnie Screwvala’s magnum opus Karna

Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in Jersey, has been roped in to play the titular role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna which will be releasing on Diwali 2023.

has been one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood who has proved his mettle time and again. The actor had won millions of hearts with his stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh and ever since then the fans have been eagerly waiting for his next project. And now the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is all set to surprise the audience once again as he has been roped in for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming project Karna wherein he will be seen playing the titular role.

To note, Karna will be based on the character from the Mahabharata and explores the story of the fierce and complex warrior, who was both noble and immoral. Quintessentially the right man on the wrong side. While Karna will be helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the magnum opus will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala. Interestingly, it will mark the director and producer’s third collaboration after Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6. Karna will be co-written by Rakesh Mehra and Anand Neelakantan, author of the best-selling mythologies Asura, Ajaya & Vanara. Karna will be releasing on Diwali in 2023.

As of now, Shahid is gearing up for the release of the much awaited remake of Telugu sports drama and National Award winning film Jersey wherein the actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead and will be releasing on November 5 this year.

