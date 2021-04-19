EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor, Rakeysh Mehra’s film on Mahabharat’s Karna to roll in early 2022; Plan 2023 release

Besides the other prep, Shahid will also undergo a physical transformation to look the part for this Ronnie Screwvala production

is presently shooting for filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next web show in Goa. After wrapping up the Mumbai portion, the team shifted to the Coastal State again earlier this month, and are expected to wrap this schedule up in a week’s time. Besides Shahid, the show also features Vijay Sethupathi and Amol Palekar in important roles. Now, Pinkvilla has an exciting update on Shahid next film outing. Reportedly, earlier Shahid was in talks with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a film on Mahabharat’s Karna. We have now learnt that Shahid has officially agreed to be a part of this Ronnie Screwvala production.

“Shahid has liked the script and is looking forward to playing Karna on screen. It will be a mythological drama, and will roll in early 2022. For now, the makers are planning for a 2023 release. Rakeysh, Ronnie and Shahid have envisioned to shoot the film on a large scale, and a lot of prep will go in before they start shooting for the film next year. Besides the other prep, Shahid will also undergo a physical transformation to look the part,” informs a source close to the development. This will be Ronnie and Mehra’s third collaboration after Rang De Basanti and Delhi-6.

Interestingly, Ronnie is also producing a film on Ashwathama from Mahabharat. Titled The Immortal Ashwathama, the film will be directed by Aditya Dhar and features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

In February this year, actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani too had announced a film on Karna. “Growing up, I have always been intrigued by an unsung warrior from the Mahabharata - #Karna. His journey highlighted how one should continue to believe in spirituality, generosity, humility, dignity, self-respect, and being respectful towards his loved ones at any given situation in life. Extremely grateful, excited and proud to present to you, my dream project #SuryaputraMahavirKarna,” he had written on social media.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to announce his digital debut, Luther tomorrow

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×