EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to announce his digital debut, Luther tomorrow

is all gearing up for his digital debut with the Hotstar show, Luther, which is the official adaptation of the British classic psychological crime thriller of the same name. The Indian version will be produced by Applause Entertainment. Sometime back, AJ put out a video on his social media saying that he has “an exciting news to share, but not today, tomorrow.” Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay is all set to announce his foray into the digital world with Luther tomorrow.

“It’s a classic show and the makers were clear on getting a top A-List star on board. When they approached Ajay with the script, he was bowled over by the writing and instantly came on board. He will be playing the role of a detective, originally played by Idris Elba, who is obsessed by his job of catching criminals. The character is multi-dimensional, with shades of grey to it, and required an actor of Ajay’s calibre,” revealed a source close to the development adding further that the pre-production work on the show is going on in full swing at the moment.

The series will be helmed by Rajesh Mapuskar, who is known for the slice of life, Ferrari Ki Sawaari and the Marathi film, Ventilator. The shooting timeline has been kept under wraps for now, so are the details about other cast members, though, there is a strong media buzz that Ileana D’Cruz will play the female lead alongside Devgn. Apart from Ajay, another actor, is also gearing up for his debut with Hotstar, and we hear, even that announcement is on the way soon.

On the film front, Ajay is currently shooting for his directorial MayDay. His shoot diary is jam packed with films like Thank God, Kaithi, Chanakya, the YRF film and many more under his kitty. Stay tuned for more Ajay Devgn updates, only on Pinkvilla.

