EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shahid Kapoor on possibility of a collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj: We have spoken recently

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web show, Farzi, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna, will be unveiled on February 10. While Shahid is busy promoting this upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, the actor also has producer Dinesh Vijan’s next with Kriti Sanon in his kitty. The film also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kapoor opens up about his experience of working with the veteran actors.

“Both of them are legends. It’s just amazing sharing screen space with them. I have watched their movies when I have grown up, so it’s amazing. We have very interesting tracks. Me and Dharam ji have an amazing track, and so do I and Dimple ma’am. We have a really cool relationship, and those are really strong relationships. It’s not just like two to three scenes. So it’s a lot of fun,” says Shahid Kapoor.