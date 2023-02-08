EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shahid Kapoor on possibility of a collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj: We have spoken recently
Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have earlier worked together in three films - Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.
Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web show, Farzi, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna, will be unveiled on February 10. While Shahid is busy promoting this upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, the actor also has producer Dinesh Vijan’s next with Kriti Sanon in his kitty. The film also features Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kapoor opens up about his experience of working with the veteran actors.
“Both of them are legends. It’s just amazing sharing screen space with them. I have watched their movies when I have grown up, so it’s amazing. We have very interesting tracks. Me and Dharam ji have an amazing track, and so do I and Dimple ma’am. We have a really cool relationship, and those are really strong relationships. It’s not just like two to three scenes. So it’s a lot of fun,” says Shahid Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj have earlier worked together in three films - Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. Is there a chance of another collaboration in the future? “You know, the ball is always in his court. He is a filmmaker, he has his own choices that he wants to make. He knows very well that I thoroughly love him, and it’s always been a pleasure working with him. I hope something happens. We have spoken recently and we were chatting. So let’s hope so,” shares Shahid Kapoor.
So there is a chance of a collaboration with Bhardwaj in the future? “Why not? It would be a privilege to collaborate,” he states.
Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor is also in talks with director Anees Bazmee for a comedy. The filmmaker’s last directorial outing was Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which did really well at the box-office.
