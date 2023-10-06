EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor wishes to do a 'bigger action film' with Ali Abbas Zafar next time they collaborate

Shahid Kapoor is among India's most loved movie icons. He has been in the movie business for over two decades now and he continues to woo audiences with the compelling and exciting movies that he is a part of. His last film Bloody Daddy was well received on Jio Cinema. The actor has an exciting slate of movie releases ahead, starting with a new age rom-com with Kriti Sanon that releases in Valentine's Day weekend next year. Shahid Kapoor took time out of his busy schedule to grace Pinkvilla with a Masterclass interview featuring him. In the Masterclass, he talked about his career, choice of films, frequency of films, comparisons with other actors and a lot more.

Shahid Kapoor Reveals That He Would Like To Collaborate With Ali Abbas Zafar On A Big Action Film

In an interesting segment conducted by Himesh Mankad, those who had previously collaborated with him, asked him questions. Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed his last film, asked Shahid about what he enjoyed more on Bloody Daddy. In front of the camera or behind the camera. He also asked if he would want to work with him again, and if yes, on what kind of film. Shahid answered, "I loved everything about working with Ali. In front and behind the camera. He is a very fun guy and we had a lot of fun doing the film together. He's a cool guy. He's a chill guy. He is very collaborative in his energy and it would always be fun to work with Ali. I would always love to work with Ali. And I would like to do a bigger action film with Ali next."

Shahid Kapoor Answers Ramesh Taurani's Question Of Why He Doesn't Do Multiple Films In A Year

Apart from Ali Abbas Zafar, film producer Ramesh Taurani also had a question for Shahid. He asked him about why he does such few films while audiences want to watch more from him. The actor said that he is trying to do as many films as he can, but he can't stick moustache to act (something that hastens the shooting process). He also said that he didn't come with the dream to make money but to fulfill his dream of being an actor and make compelling cinema that audiences remember.

