EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor's mom Neelima Azim opens up on separation from Pankaj Kapur; battling difficult times

Neelima Azim reveals that she got married at an early age and decided to have Shahid when she was a young girl. But when Sasha was three and half years old, she had to deal with an unfortunate situation of separating from her then husband Pankaj Kapur. Watch the full interview right here.

's mother Neelima Azim admits that she was a young girl when she fell in love and got married. Despite being divorced from her first husband Pankaj Kapur, she never lost hope or became bitter towards people around her. She does consider it a 'difficult time' in her life emotionally but she refuses to call it a 'suffering' or a 'struggle'.



In a candid conversation with us for Dear Mom, Azim opens up about her life, separating from Pankaj and having Shahid in tow. She shares, "I would like to say that I didn't decide to separate. It's a fact. He moved on and it was a difficult thing for me to stomach but he also had his reasons. We had been friends from a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had very good reasons and I understood it." She further adds, "When there's a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It's alright. He's very well settled with his family today and I wish him well."

Shahid was only three-and-a-half-years old when she had to face this situation in life. "After that, I had my own journey which was all about picking myself up and I had my friends and family to support. I had my cousins and my guru Pt. Birju Maharaj. But most of all, I had Shahid. He gave me an insurmountable belief in life. I was young so I was able to do it again. It took time though, it took me about a couple of years, but then I was fine."

Watch Neelima Azim's full interview right here:

