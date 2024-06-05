EXCLUSIVE: Sharmin Segal on fans disliking her performance in Heeramandi: ‘I played Alamzeb the way SLB interpreted’

It has been more than a month since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released but its fever still seems to have gripped everyone. Audiences have been talking about everything ranging from the story, the actors, the songs, etc. But the one thing that has been talked about the most is Sharmin Segal’s performance who played Alamzeb in the show.

Her acting has received mixed reviews from the audience and has faced several trolls for it. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about people who have disliked her performance as Alamzeb.

Sharmin Segal on audiences not liking her performance as Alamzeb

Talking to us, Sharmin Segal stated that at the end of the day every audience member according to her is entitled to their opinion. She further added, “Every creative person creates for an audience. They are a very important part in a creator’s journey, in a creator’s life because they also help you grow.”

Sharmin claimed, “With negativity comes positivity. You have to take it all in, figure it out accordingly, and what resonates with you and what doesn’t resonate with you.”

Sharmin Segal on her interpretation of Alamzeb’s character

Further revealing her interpretation of Alamzeb’s character, Sharmin said that she is very open to constructive criticism. Malaal actress exclaimed that she played Alamzeb’s character just the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to play.

Segal said, “She is quiet, she is nuanced, she is innocent, she is vulnerable to that degree, and I think it stands out a little differently because she is not a tawaif. So that I think is an important part of the character and how me as an actor and Sanjay Sir as the director interpreted the character.”

Finally, Sharmin concluded by saying, “I did put in a lot of hard work and at the end of the day I gave it my all. But I gave it my all eventually to give it to my audience and they do have the right to voice their opinions, and, in the world, we live in today it’s very easy and accessible to voice your opinion.”

Heeramandi Season 2

After the massive success of the first season, the makers recently announced the second season of Heeramandi with a unique video. Now, we have to wait and watch how SLB decides to take the story ahead.

