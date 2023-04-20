EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill about the support she got through her life, 'People really connected with my reality'

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most loved rising stars in the country. She has had an inspiring journey in the entertainment industry, from being a part of television soap operas to being a part of Salman Khan's grand Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress sprang to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she found a lot of love and support from audiences. Before the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers.

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Back At Her Inspiring Journey In The Entertainment Business

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her journey in the entertainment industry from 2015 to 2023, where she worked on television, became a part of a Punjabi blockbuster titled Honsla Rakh and landed a film with Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is just about to release. She said, "I am doing me work. I am working hard. I hope that I reap the rewards of my hardwork. I want that I keep working hard and those who work, never lose."

Shehnaaz Gill Says That She Has Real Fans Who Always Support Her And Take Care Of Her

On being asked about how she views fame, she answered saying, "I had fame previously too I won't lie, but the love that I have got from people, I have got after Bigg Boss. The people really connected with my reality. I really feel good that I have real fans who support me and take care of my hair and make-up too. They are so possessive too."



Shehnaaz Gill Shares How Difficult It Is To Live Up To People's Expectations

When Shehnaaz was asked about how difficult it is to live up to the expectations of people after gaining fame, she said, "It is difficult but I try to fulfill their expectations and do good. And if someone thinks good for you, you get blessings and good things are only happening. When we work hard, it is really hard to work hard. It isn't easy. People say that it is easy but it isn't . No one gets it easy. You have to work hard. So I am doing and people are also liking."

Shehnaaz Gill Shares About What She Plans On Doing Ahead

Shehnaaz confirmed being a part of Rhea Kapoor's films and said that she would talk more about it when the time is right. Apart from that, she said she wished to do female oriented films like Radhika Apte, apart from doing a cheerful film on the lines of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In the list of directors that she wishes to work with, Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are her top picks.

Advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan have already begun and the film releases in theatres on the 21st of April, 2023.

