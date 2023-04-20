EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill on the difference between Salman Khan in Bigg Boss and on a film set, 'He's the same'

Shehnaaz Gill is among the rising stars of the country. After her successful stint on the reality show Bigg Boss following her solid run in Indian soap operas, the actress sprung to fame. She consolidated her position in the showbiz with a Punjabi blockbuster Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and now, by being a part of a Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she is quite at the pinnacle of her career. While the film is about to release tomorrow, that is on the 21st of April, 2023, Shehnaaz graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers.

Shehnaaz Gill Shares Whether She Ever Imagined Herself To Be In A Salman Khan Film

When Shehnaaz Gill, in an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, was asked if she ever imagined to be in a Salman Khan film, she promptly said yes. Adding to it, she said that her mother always imagined her to be a part of a Salman Khan film. The actress acknowledged that she felt really good working under him and now with such a good start, she only wishes for good things to happen ahead. Shehnaaz also said that she learnt a lot from 'Bhaijaan'. He used to motivate her on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and also tell her about what she should do ahead. The Honsla Rakh actress confirmed that she generally takes advices from him because she requires his feed constantly.

Shehnaaz Gill Shares If Salman Khan On A Film Set Is Any Different From The Salman Khan On The Sets Of Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz was then asked about the difference she felt in the Salman Khan that hosted Bigg Boss and the Salman Khan she was with, on the film sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. To this, the actress instantly said no. She continued saying, "He's the same. He's just the same, whether he is hosting Bigg Boss or in real life. He has the same personality. He gives advices but not for free. He's not my teacher or guru but if you ask for advice, he'll give it and give a good advice"

Shehnaaz Gill Shares How Big A Deal It Is To Be A Part Of A Salman Khan Film

When Shehnaaz was asked more about her debut Bollywood project, she said, "I just wanted to work with Salman sir. I did it. They say, 'Salman Khan. To work with Salman Khan'. So it was the same with me. Salman Khan. Be it working under him, standing behind him, standing in front of him, or on the side. You are on a Salman Khan set so that's the big deal. The real work that I have to do, I will show in the times to come."

Shehnaaz Gill Shares The Kind Of Films That She Would Like To Do After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill has already shot for a film with Rhea Kapoor. Apart from that, she is getting numerous offers. In the interview, the actress shared that she would like to work in female oriented films like Radhika Apte. She also confirmed that she would only work in films that hit her heart, be it in Hindi or Punjabi. She has a wishlist to work in Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films in the future. She liked Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and would like to explore that genre in the future, if given a choice.

You can watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at a theatre near you from the 21st of April, 2022. Advance bookings for the film are already open.

