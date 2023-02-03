EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand on SRK's romantic image: "Shah Rukh Khan's persona was always of an action hero"

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand , is doing roaring business at the box office and is getting numerous accolades from the movie industry and the viewers in general. Pathaan is on its way to become the highest grossing Hindi film and it is to be seen whether it is able to topple Baahubali 2's Hindi version or not. Siddharth Anand, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, talked in length about his recent release, the future of the Spy Universe that he has curated, and his upcoming projects.



In an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad from Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand answered many brewing questions pertaining to Pathaan and its cast. One question that has been lingering on everyone's minds is how and when was Shah Rukh Khan approached for the film and what went into making an action image for the actor, as he is seen more of a romantic hero. Siddharth answered saying that Shah Rukh Khan has got an action image and although he has done romantic films, it never feels like he hasn't done an action film. He continued saying that he always wanted to do an action film with Shah Rukh and zeroed upon the title, Pathaan. It was not a conscious decision to do an action film, just that everything from script to the timeline fell into place.

How Shah Rukh Khan Came Onboard For Pathaan

Siddharth stated that him and Aditya Chopra thought of Pathaan and approached Shah Rukh Khan before War released, that is sometime in July, 2019. They approached SRK, knowing that the actor was also looking for a film after Zero. They took a chance since they had a broad story in place and all they required was the actor's interest, so that they could mould the story to fit his character. About how Shah Rukh was approached, Siddharth said, "Adi went to him and met him since they are very close friends. He just sussed it out to know what his headspace is; not to offer him the film but just to chat with him. The energy he gave to Adi was that he is open to it. Adi told him the idea and he instantly said a yes and that he's on." Siddharth said that he was out with his friends, then, and when he was told about Shah Rukh coming onboard, he fumbled and was in total shock. The first thing he did was to ask his friends imagine Shah Rukh Khan being a part of his film.