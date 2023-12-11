EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct

Earlier last week, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted at the Marflix Office, which sparked a conversation about a collaboration of the actor with Siddharth Anand. The fans were curious to know more details on the meeting and Pinkvilla has got some exclusive updates on the same. According to sources close to the development, Sidharth Malhotra, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand have been meeting to discuss an action film.

Sidharth Malhotra gears up to explore action films

“Sidharth Malhotra wants to do more films in the action space and who better than Siddharth Anand to bring the genre to the big screen. Their conversations are moving in the right direction, however, things have yet to find a place on paper. It’s a film which will be produced by Marflix and the motto of the banner is to make some of the biggest action thrillers in India,” revealed a source close to the development.

The yet untitled actioner will mark the directorial debut of Rohan Khambati, who has worked on some of the biggest action films of Hindi Cinema in different capacities throughout his career. He worked as the action designer on tentpole films like Jawan and Pathaan, whereas he was the AD on films like Pathaan, Dhoom 3, and Anjana Anjani among others. “Having worked with Sid before, Rohan has got the perfect producer in Marflix to support his vision,” the source added.

Sidharth Anand x Siddharth Malhotra by end of 2024

The film is currently in the early stages of discussion with the trio of two Sid’s and Rohan trying to align their vision on the same page. “If everything goes as planned, the yet untitled action thriller will take off by the end of next year,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Sid is expected to complete shooting for two films before moving on to the actioner with Marflix. The actor will start 2024 with the Maddock production, Spider, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, followed by the real-life story with Meghna Gulzar for Junglee Pictures. Marflix on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in January, and will then aim to take the Rohit Dhawan starrer Rambo on floors. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

