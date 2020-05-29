EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra’s daredevil avatar as he nails his own action stunts is mind boggling; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra is among the popular stars in Bollywood who has won the hearts of fans with his performances. However, Pinkvilla got its hands on exclusive stunt rehearsals and shoots of Sidharth where he is nailing his own stunts without any doubles.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has been able to establish himself in the industry over the years and his performances in films like Marjaavaan, Ek Villain and more have garnered a huge fan following for him. Sidharth has nailed the lover boy avatar as well as the daredevil look for several films but fans love his angry, young man avatar the most. In films like Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, The Gentleman and more, Sidharth has performed his own stunts and mind you, the star has done them without any body doubles.

Pinkvilla got its hands exclusively on Sidharth’s stunt shoot video and rehearsal one and we sure are in awe of the superstar. In the first exclusive video, we get to see Sidharth rehearsing his own stunts with an action choreographer. His agility and dedication while nailing the action rehearsal will leave you stunned. In another video from the shoot of a film, we get to see Malhotra nailing a stunt where a car is blown up and he is seen doing it all by himself without any stunt double.

Well, surely the star is a sight to behold in the videos as he shows off his daredevil side. For each of his action stunts, Sidharth has undergone proper training and only after working meticulously, he has nailed them like a pro. Since his first film, he has endeavoured to undergo proper training and rehearsals to perfect his form. Sidharth had gone through a major transformation to look perfect for his role in Brothers. For the same, he underwent a lot of physical training too.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s exclusive video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in the Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic as the man himself. The film is titled Shershaah and it stars Kiara Advani with him. For the same, Sidharth underwent military training where he learnt the art of handling weapons. The film is based on the life of the Kargil War hero who was also awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

