EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood on if he'll return to Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise & Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Kinng 2

Sonu Sood has been one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. The actor, who had made his Bollywood debut with the 2001 release Shaheed-E-Azam, has successfully carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess and makes sure to present something new to the table every time he hits the screen. In fact, Sonu has also worked with names like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor etc. His performance as Chhedi Singh in Salman’s Dabangg did leave a mark on the audience.

Interestingly, in his recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonu was quizzed about his return to the Dabangg franchise. To this, the actor stated, “I don’t know whether I’ll be able to return to the Dabangg franchise or not”. However, he did send best wishes to Salman and called him a great guy. During the interaction, Sonu was also quizzed about working with Akshay Kumar on Singh Is Kinng 2, to which he stated, “I don’t know. I think Anees Bazmee, the director of the movie, would be a better individual to say that”. To note, the makers of the 2008 release Singh Is Kinng are yet to make an announcement about the sequel of this action comedy.

Meanwhile, talking about Samrat Prithviraj, the period drama will mark Sonu’s third collaboration with Akshay after Singh Is Kinng and Entertainment. The actor will be seen playing the role of Chand Bardai in Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial which will hit the screens on June 3 this year. Apart from Sonu and Akshay, the movie will also star Sanjay Dutt and Manav Vij in key roles. Samrat Prithviraj will also mark the big Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

