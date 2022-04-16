EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood calls Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj a special film; Spills beans about Simmba 2

Sonu Sood has been one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood. He has carved a niche for himself with his acting skills and even went on to win millions of hearts with his social work during the COVID 19 lockdown. The Jodha Akbar actor is also making headlines these days for his interesting lineup of films which includes Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonu was all praises for Prithviraj and said called it a special experience. To note, he will be seen playing the role of Chand Bardai.

He said, “I love period films. It’s a different challenge and Dr Chandrapakash Dwivedi is a brilliant guy. His knowledge about history and his execution is brilliant”. Sonu also got candid about working with Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The movie will mark his first collaboration with the South superstar. He stated, “He is a great guy, very humble, very grounded”. Sonu even stated that Acharya was shot in two phases- pre-lockdown and post-lockdown and how the action sequences were changed following his massive popularity during the lockdown. “Everyone said that ‘Sonu, people love you, nobody is going to touch you in action scenes’. I think they were very kind. It was fun and Acharya is a beautiful film”.

Interestingly, Sonu was also quizzed about the second installment of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. To this, the actor said he doesn’t have a clue about it. For the uninitiated, Sonu was seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the Rohit Shetty directorial.