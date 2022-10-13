EXCLUSIVE: Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai Trailer attached to Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

After directing films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sooraj Barjatya is back as a director for the seventh time with Uunchai. The tale of friendship features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. The film releases on November 11 and the team is all geared up to unveil the first trailer of on October 18.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the trailer of Oonchai will be attached to the prints of Akshay Kumar’s big Diwali release, Ram Setu. “Akshay Kumar was just one call away from Sooraj Barjatya’s team. It didn’t even take a second for him to say yes, as he has immense respect for Sooraj Barjatya and his family. It’s a sweet gesture from his end out of respect for the team of Uunchai,” revealed a source close to the development.