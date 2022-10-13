EXCLUSIVE: Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai Trailer attached to Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu
Akshay Kumar was just one call away from Sooraj Barjatya’s team. It didn’t even take a second for him to say yes, as he has immense respect for Sooraj Barjatya
After directing films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sooraj Barjatya is back as a director for the seventh time with Uunchai. The tale of friendship features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. The film releases on November 11 and the team is all geared up to unveil the first trailer of on October 18.
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the trailer of Oonchai will be attached to the prints of Akshay Kumar’s big Diwali release, Ram Setu. “Akshay Kumar was just one call away from Sooraj Barjatya’s team. It didn’t even take a second for him to say yes, as he has immense respect for Sooraj Barjatya and his family. It’s a sweet gesture from his end out of respect for the team of Uunchai,” revealed a source close to the development.
Meanwhile, the second Diwali release, Thank God, will have the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited Drishyam 2 attached to it. “Hard attached trailer means that the exhibitors are compelled to screen it. The trailers will air before the film starts,” the source added. Apart from the aforementioned two trailers, there will be a lot of producers willing to screen their upcoming films during the festive period of Diwali to inform the viewers of their arrival. “It’s going to be a war of trailers,” the source concluded.
Uunchai is off late in the news to get all of Bollywood together. While the first look of Mr. Bachchan was launched by Dharmendra, celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani among others joined the movement. We won’t be surprised if Sooraj Barajtya’s Prem aka. Salman Khan too promotes the film closer to its release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Also Read| Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan to Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan– 6 Trailers Out in 12 days