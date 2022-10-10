Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan to Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan– 6 Trailers Out in 12 days

Diwali is around the corner and the festival of light has always proved to be a season of new trailers and announcements for the Hindi Film Industry. 2022 will be no different, as producers are set to unveil as many as 6 new assets in the coming 12 days. On October 11, Akshay Kumar will unveil the world of his much-awaited action-adventure Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma. The makers have opted for a rather unique 14-day marketing campaign, leading to films’ release on October 25.

Just two days later on October 13, Indra Kumar will launch the second trailer, touted to be a Diwali Special Trailer of his entertainer, Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh with Ajay Devgn. Much like Ram Setu, even this entertainer is set for an October 25 opening. Cut to October 16, when Ajay Devgn and team will unveil the mysterious world of Drishyam 2 to the audience. The edge-of-the-seat thriller is directed by Abhishek Pathak and also features Akshaye Khanna and Tabu in key roles.