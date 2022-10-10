Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan to Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan– 6 Trailers Out in 12 days
Ram Setu, Thank God, Drishyam 2, Uunchai, Bhediya and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to explode with new asset launches around Diwali. Detailed Report
Diwali is around the corner and the festival of light has always proved to be a season of new trailers and announcements for the Hindi Film Industry. 2022 will be no different, as producers are set to unveil as many as 6 new assets in the coming 12 days. On October 11, Akshay Kumar will unveil the world of his much-awaited action-adventure Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma. The makers have opted for a rather unique 14-day marketing campaign, leading to films’ release on October 25.
Just two days later on October 13, Indra Kumar will launch the second trailer, touted to be a Diwali Special Trailer of his entertainer, Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh with Ajay Devgn. Much like Ram Setu, even this entertainer is set for an October 25 opening. Cut to October 16, when Ajay Devgn and team will unveil the mysterious world of Drishyam 2 to the audience. The edge-of-the-seat thriller is directed by Abhishek Pathak and also features Akshaye Khanna and Tabu in key roles.
A day after Drishyam 2 will be the arrival of Sooraj Barjatya’s tale of friendship, Uunchai fronted by Amitabh Bachchan with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. The launch will happen on October 18, kicking off the campaign for November 11 release. Varun Dhawan is ready to roar as wolf in the Amar Kaushik-directed Bhediya. The trailer will be unveiled on October 19, which also marks the completion of a decade for this young actor. It pairs him alongside Kriti Sanon for the second time and is said to be an one of its kind creature comedy.
And finally, the trailer marathon ends with the teaser of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While a date is yet to be locked, the glimpse will be out before Diwali, marking the date of arrival – December 30, 2022. The Farhad Samji-directed action-based entertainer is led by Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu, with Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav in key roles.
