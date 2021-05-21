EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli’s RRR post release digital and satellite rights sold for Rs 325 crore – BIGGEST DEAL

SS Rajamouli and team crack the biggest post release satellite and digital deal in the history of Indian cinema with the Jr. NTR and Ram Charan fronted, RRR. Here's all you need to know.

Pinkvilla previously reported that Jayantilal Gada has bagged the satellite and digital rights of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama, RRR, fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, with and in key roles. The producer had got the satellite, digital rights and electronic for all languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Apart from this, he also bagged the Hindi theatrical rights of RRR, which was valued at Rs 140 crore. The blanket deal costed him Rs 475 crore, and now Pinkvilla has learnt that the all-language post release digital and satellite rights of this SS Rajamouli directed period drama have been sold for a historic price to Zee Group.

“Bahubali was a smash hit on all mediums – theatrical, television, digital – and the trade is expecting the same from RRR too. The makers have sold the post release satellite and digital rights (All Languages) of RRR to Zee Group for a humongous sum in the range of Rs 325 crore, thereby making it the biggest post release deal of all time. The satellite and digital rights have been transferred by Jayatilal Gada to Zee Group,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the group has acquired the satellite and digital rights for all languages.

The makers have sold the post release satellite and digital rights of RRR to Zee group for a humongous sum in the range of Rs 325 crore, thereby making it the biggest post release deal of all time. Source

There was a buzz last year about RRR team partnering with Star Network for satellite and digital rights, however, our source informs that Star is out of the race, and its Zee Group who has managed to get hold of this prestigious project. “But these are post release streaming rights and should not be mistaken for a direct to digital premiere,” added the source. On the release front, RRR has been announced for a Dussehra 2021 opening, however, the date is expected to be pushed further due to the on-going Covid crises.

Insiders suggest that the epic will hit the big screen in the month of January, around the Sankranthi period, however, there has been no word from the officials about the same. Interestingly, with this, the producers have officially sold each and every right – ranging from theatrical to digital, satellite and music – and earned a humongous table profit in the range of Rs 450 crore. Their total pre-release revenue is expected to be in the Rs 800 crore range, which is the biggest ever for a producer in history of Indian cinema. It now remains to be seen if the stakeholders who have acquired the film for record price, manage to recover their investment upon the film’s release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusives.

PS: We reached out to Zee and Jayantilal Gada, but they remained unavailable for comment.

