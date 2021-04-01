RRR Pre-Release Business: SS Rajamouli’s period drama collects Rs 900 crore already – CREATES ALL TIME RECORD

SS Rajamouli breaks his own record as Jr. Ntr and Ram Charan's RRR collects almost twice the pre-release business of Prabhas starrer Bahubali 2. A detailed analyses.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has created history even before it’s release. The period drama, fronted by Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and , with in a pivotal role has set new records in the Indian market with a pre-release business of Rs 900 crore. It has shattered the previous record holder, Bahubali 2 by a massive margin of almost 100%. The 2017 SS Rajamouli epic, fronted by Prabhas, had recorded a pre-release business of over Rs 500 crore, which was an all-time record back then. Ever since then, no film has managed to come close to the number, and it has taken another SS Rajamouli film to shatter that, that too by a humongous margin.

The worldwide theatrical rights of RRR have been pegged at Rs 570 crore, with Andhra Pradesh rights topping the chart, followed by North India, Nizam, Overseas, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The AP and Nizam together have fetched Rs 240 crore, where North Indian theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 140 crore. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on the other hand have gone for Rs 48 crore, 45 crore and 15 crore respectively. The overseas rights of all languages have been sold for a sum of Rs 70 crore.

The digital rights of RRR (all languages) have been sold for an approx. sum of Rs 170 crore, whereas satellite has fetched Rs 130 crore. The music on the other hand has been pegged at a market value of Rs 20 crore. All the rights of RRR have been locked now, and the pre-release total business of this SS Rajamouli period drama is around the Rs 900 crore mark. The estimated budget of this saga, which is gearing up for a Dussehra opening, is in the range of Rs 350 crore, which means, the producers have entailed a table profit in excess of Rs 500 crore. The pressure is now on the film to live onto the expectations and rake in figures bigger than Bahubali at almost all circuits to make it a profitable venture for the distributors, who have fetched the film for record prices all across.

The film has created a new record, which might not be touched by any other film in the years to come, and it might take another SS Rajamouli film to shatter the pre-set records in terms of the business prior to the release. It would be interesting to see how the film fares at the BO and what the revenues are for the stakeholders, as the figures are astronomical and it’s very essential for the film to have good content to create all time records. In simple terms, RRR has to be the biggest hit of Indian cinema for the distributors to recover their investment and surpass the figures of Bahubali: The Conclusions all across the world.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of RRR pre-release business

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 165 crore

North Indian: Rs 140 crore

Nizam: Rs 75 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 48 crore

Karnataka: Rs 45 crore

Kerala: Rs 15 crore

Overseas: Rs 70 crore

(A) Total Theatrical Rights: Rs 570 crore

(B) Digital Rights (All Languages): Rs 170 crore

(C) Satellite Rights (All Languages): Rs 130 crore

(D)Music Rights (All Languages): Rs 20 crore

(A + B + C + D) Total Revenue: Rs 890 crore

NOTE: These figures have been compiled by us from our internal sources, and the actuals may vary.

