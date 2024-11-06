5 times mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani nailed together, proving slaying with mom hits different

Mother-daughter relationships aren’t just about bickering over clothes; they’re also about slaying outfits together and exuding fashion goals. Whether it’s timeless elegance or youthful charm, the stylish duo Raveena and Rasha never miss the mark. From gracefully embracing traditional vibes to effortlessly rocking Western outfits, the Bollywood pair always complement each other.

Here, we’ve curated 5 gorgeous looks of Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani that give off major mother-daughter goals. Let’s explore

1. Raveena in a golden co-ord set and Rasha in a silver lehenga set

For Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash, the mother-daughter duo arrived in stunning traditional looks with some iconic twists. Raveena Tandon chose a golden embellished co-ord set. Her full-sleeved, loose-fitting top allowed for ease of movement, while the matching pants added to the coordinated elegance. The intricate golden detailing created a sparkling effect, making it the perfect choice to shine at the Diwali bash.

On the other side, Rasha brought youthful charm with her silver embellished lehenga set. Instead of opting for something traditional, she chose a netted blouse with V-neckline accents, adding drama to her look. Paired with a matching, flowy ghaghra, Rasha’s ensemble gave off all the fairytale vibes, leaving us wishing we could dive straight into her wardrobe.

2. Raveena and Rasha in all-black desi looks

Raveena and Rasha were spotted gracing the red carpet in all-black looks for the Rajdhiraj: Love Life Leela screening. The evergreen Raveena Tandon chose a kedia-patterned top with full sleeves, a round neck, and subtle golden detailing. She paired it with plain black, flowy pants. Her hair also stole the spotlight, styled in deep curls that added the perfect volume.

On the other hand, Rasha Thadani opted for a cropped top with intricate detailing. The blouse featured cape sleeves, adding both edge and elegance to her look. She paired it with flowy black pants accented with golden details, allowing her blouse to take center stage.

3. Raveena in a one-piece and Rasha in a floral dress

For a fun and stylish vacation, mother-daughter-inspired outfits are the perfect choice. The K.G.F: Chapter 2 actress gave her look a Gen-Z twist, opting for an easy and comfortable printed off-shoulder one-piece. The short sleeves cinched at the elbows, and the thin straps gave off the right vibe. She completed the look with classy black sunglasses, keeping things cool and trendy.

Rasha, on the other hand, chose a floral-printed ankle-length dress. The sleeveless dress with a round neck and red floral accents exuded fresh vibes. In contrast to her mother, Rasha went for classic 90s-style sunglasses, adding a nostalgic touch to her ensemble.

4. Raveena and Rasha in blingy outfits

For a sparkling night in Jaisalmer, Raveena Tandon kept her look both traditional and glamorous, making us all say WOW. The actress opted for a three-piece ensemble featuring a deep-neck blouse, flowy pants, and a cape-sleeved jacket. The intricate mirrorwork detailing added a shiny touch, making her stand out during her stylish night in Jaisalmer.

To complement her mother’s look, Rasha chose a mirrorwork outfit with a twist. Rather than going traditional, she wore a mini one-piece with a deep V-neckline and full sleeves, perfect for a fashionable night out.

5. Raveena and Rasha’s saree looks

Raveena Tandon made her special day even more memorable as she was joined by her family to receive the Padma Shri. For this occasion, the actress kept it simple yet elegant in a shiny, rich golden saree, paired with a round-neck black blouse. The half-sleeve blouse featured intricate golden detailing around the neck, making it the perfect choice for such a special day.

Rasha joined in cheering for her mother, wearing a saree-inspired lehenga. She opted for a white and black printed ghaghra, paired with a black full-sleeve blouse and a black dupatta, featuring intricate golden detailing at the borders.

For your next outing, channel your inner Raveena-Rasha energy—because slaying solo is fun, but doing it with mom is always alluring.

