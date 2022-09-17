EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol on a reunion with Rajkumar Santoshi; Says, ‘We are discussing two films’
Over the years, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have teamed up on a few of the most iconic films of Hindi Cinema like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini to name some. Ever since then, there has been ample chatter around a reunion of Sunny Deol with Rajkumar Santoshi but nothing materialized. In times when larger-than-life cinema is ruling the box office, there is excitement among the audience for this duo to get together on an action-packed entertainer.
Ask Sunny about a probable reunion and he smiles, “I know everyone is waiting for it, we all want it. I also want it, he also wants it. But somehow it is not happening.” But are they discussing any ideas? “We do meet up, but I don’t have an answer right now. We challenge each other a lot while working. We don’t like to do the same thing and wish to discover something new. There are a couple of subjects we are talking about at the moment, so let’s hope they materialize.”
Sunny is currently busy promoting his upcoming release, the R Balki-directed Chup, which features him alongside Dulquer Salmaan. In October, he commences shooting for the Anil Sharma-directed Gadar 2, which is gearing up for a 2023 release. In our conversation, Sunny also gave an update on Gadar 2 and believes that the film will live onto the expectations of the audience. “It was a difficult task to start off with but I think people want me to just rip things apart. I am very confident about the film. Whomever I meet want to see something and we are giving them that in Gadar,” he shared.
Watch the full video interview of Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan below as they discuss Chup, critic reviews, their upcoming films, and a lot more.