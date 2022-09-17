EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol on a reunion with Rajkumar Santoshi; Says, ‘We are discussing two films’

Over the years, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have teamed up on a few of the most iconic films of Hindi Cinema like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini to name some. Ever since then, there has been ample chatter around a reunion of Sunny Deol with Rajkumar Santoshi but nothing materialized. In times when larger-than-life cinema is ruling the box office, there is excitement among the audience for this duo to get together on an action-packed entertainer.

Ask Sunny about a probable reunion and he smiles, “I know everyone is waiting for it, we all want it. I also want it, he also wants it. But somehow it is not happening.” But are they discussing any ideas? “We do meet up, but I don’t have an answer right now. We challenge each other a lot while working. We don’t like to do the same thing and wish to discover something new. There are a couple of subjects we are talking about at the moment, so let’s hope they materialize.”