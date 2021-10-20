EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma on Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol: ‘It took me 15 years to crack the script for sequel’

The much-awaited Gadar sequel goes on the floors next month with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. With work mode on, director Anil Sharma took time out to interact with Pinkvilla on his plans for Gadar 2. He informs that the team has been trying to make a sequel to Gadar for the last 15 years.

“It took me 15 years to crack the script for Gadar 2. Around 3 years back, this thought impressed everyone and ever since then, we have been working towards developing the subject,” he smiles, adding further, “Gadar will be remembered by the cinema lovers for 100 years and I want them to remember Gadar 2. I feel, Gadar 2 will carry forward the legacy of the first part. I have complete faith on this subject and hence, I am not worried now. We invested a lot of time in developing the plot of Gadar.”

Sharma insists that the story of his next has been written keeping the taste of today’s audience in mind. “The story of Gadar has evolved. We are walking with the characters of the film. It’s about what happened to them after the 1947 partition. Much like the original, even this is in the period set up,” he says shortly, without getting into the details of the premise. The drama aside, Gadar is remembered for it’s music too and Anil reveals that the album will be a blend of original music and recreations.

“Some songs are locked and of course, we will be using some hits of Gadar too. Mithoon has already composed a song which has the potential to create history. Be it story, dialogues, or the music – we will do our best and I have complete faith that the film won’t disappoint the audience,” he signs off. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the period drama.

