EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo Pak War; Story takes a 24 years leap

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma are reuniting on the sequel to their historic blockbuster, Gadar. We also revealed that much like the first part, Gadar 2 will also be chronicling around the India Pakistan conflict, with Sunny Deol returning to the neighbouring country, this time for his son. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

“Gadar was an epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena during the partition era. With the sequel, the makers are taking a 24-year leap, as the story unfolds in the times of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. While Tara Singh was in Pakistan to get Sakeena back in Gadar, this time around, he will be going to Pakistan in the midst of this turbulent war, to save his son, Jeete,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the screenplay of Gadar is an emotional bomb quantifying the bond of father and son.

“How far would a father go for his son? He can actually cross borders in the midst of a war for the happiness of his son – that’s the emotional crust of Gadar 2,” the source added. The sequel features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in their respective roles from the first part. Utkarsh Sharma, who played baby Jeete in the first part, is now a grown up and will carry forward the character. “It’s a sequel in true sense, with everyone playing their respective ages. The characters have grown up, but the essence is still the same. Tara Singh is as intense as he was back in 2001,” the source signed off.

Gadar is among the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema and it’s a first wherein such a massive blockbuster is getting a sequel. The film went on floors in November and is expected to release in the second half of 2022, however a lot depends on the Covid-19 scenario. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

