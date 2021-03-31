EXCLUSIVE: Thappad fame, Pavail Gulati on board Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s next; Shooting update

The slice of life comedy, centred around a funeral, goes on the floors within a week in Mumbai. Details

After Super 30, Vikas Bahl is all set to commence shooting for his next film featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film goes on the floors in the first week of April and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers have a newest addition to the cast. According to our sources, Pavail Gulati, who played the character of ’s husband in Thappad, has now come on board this slice of life comedy as one of the leads.

“He is paired alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the film and his character plays a key role in taking the story forward. He will start shooting from the first week of April in Mumbai with Rashmika and the Big B, Amitabh Bachchan. The makers have recreated a city at a studio in Mumbai and now are all geared up for a marathon schedule,” revealed a source close to the development. The film, which was initially titled Deadly, has now got a new title too. According to our source, it is now being addressed as Good Bye by the stakeholders.

“The premise is centered around a funeral, and after deciding on multiple title options, the makers are now inclined towards Good Bye. It’s still a tentative title, and all the formalities will be done by the time the film goes on floors within a week,” the source added. Good Bye is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan has loved the script and is all excited to enter into this whacky world of Vikas Bahl with quirky characters.

