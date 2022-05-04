EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff to start filming for Rambo by 2022 end; Director Rohit Dhawan to prep for 4-5 months

Tiger Shroff has an interesting line up of films ahead - Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rohit Dhawan’s Siddharth Anand produced Rambo. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar. “I am actually doing Rambo before that, which I am hoping will become a franchise,” Junior Shroff had said. Pinkvilla now has an update on Rambo.

We have learnt that the actioner will roll by the year end. “Before that Rohit and Tiger will invest around four to five months to prepare for the film. Rohit will start working on it after he wraps up his next - Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. While Tiger will train for the larger-than-life action sequences, Rohit will begin the pre-production formalities like locking the supporting cast and finalising the shoot locations. Producer Siddharth Anand doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for this project.” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Tiger is excited for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well. “Very very excited. Again I am working with one of my favourite producers and people in the industry - Jackky Bhagnani, and Vashu (Bhagnani) ji. I have really enjoyed my time with them on Ganapath, and you know they are such an amazing production house - takes such good care of you. So I am looking forward to working a lot more with them, one of which of course is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. I am getting to work with one of my onscreen idols - Akshay Kumar Sir, the original khiladi. So I'm just excited to trade kicks with him,” Tiger had earlier told Pinkvilla.

