EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria on attention their personal lives get: It’s part & parcel of who we are

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Heropanti 2 duo Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria opened up on social media and trolls. The actor states that he would be lying if he says that trolling doesn’t affect him. “But at the same time, I find it very entertaining and amusing and there’s so much to learn from and take back from social media. It's a blessing in a way, in that we get access to interact with so many people, and we get to know what the current flavour and the current vibe is,” says Tiger.

Tara admits that she is not too good with her social media game. “I never have been. I still don’t know how to make a reel, I just can’t figure it out. I am trying to be better, and I do enjoy interacting with so many people, I am actually more of a personal message person, like a DM. I would DM my fan pages rather than talk to them in the open, because I feel like it’s more of a personal connection. I follow tons and tons of pages,” says the actress.

She further adds, “I enjoy social media in a limited capacity, but I do enjoy it as a part of this business, like Tiger said, you interact with so many people that you otherwise wouldn’t really have the opportunity to. But I would like to get better at it. And when it comes to trolls, I fortunately so far haven’t really been trolled very much. But just yesterday I read something that wasn’t very pleasant about myself, which after a couple of years actually I got a bit offended.”

Meanwhile, with the surge in the digital space, there is a lot of attention on their personal lives too, with stories often reported about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. Reacting on the same, Tiger says, “You can't really say anything about it. I mean it’s a part and parcel of who we are in terms of it just comes with being in the limelight. You know your audiences are curious to know more about you and your personal lives. It’s not something that’s shocking really.”

So have they made their peace with it? “We were never at war with it,” states Tiger. Tara also adds, “I think there is absolutely nothing wrong in being peaceful about that.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tiger Shroff on starting Rambo soon, hopes it becomes a franchise; Opens up on his journey