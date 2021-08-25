EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria & co to begin Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 in London from September 10

After launching him in Heropanti and thereafter collaborating on Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, Sajid Nadiadwala reunites with Tiger Shroff on the Ahmed Khan directed Heropanti 2. The action-packed sequel is written by Rajat Arora. While the makers have already shot for about 12 days in India, they are now all geared up for the overseas leg of the film from September 10.

“In the first week of September, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and the entire cast of Heropanti 2 will take off for London through a private jet from Mumbai. While they reach the location around September 3, the shooting will begin a week later following the Covid-19 guidelines of the UK Government,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added, “They will be shooting for prolonged action scenes with experts of international repute at real locations over this 40-day schedule, which is expected to end by mid of October,” the source added.

The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist and even the actor is expected to be a part of this marathon schedule. The music of Heropanti 2 is composed by AR Rahman with Mehboob as the lyricist. The duo reunites over two decades after the film, Rangeela. The film was gearing up for a December 3 release, however, the same date is now taken by another Sajid Nadiadwala production, Tadap, which marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty.

Heropanti 2 will now release in 2022, and an official announcement on release date is awaited from the producer. The film marks the third collaboration of Tiger with director Ahmed. Interestingly, the trio of Sajid, Ahmed and Tiger will reunite yet again on Baaghi 4, which is currently in the writing stage. After Heropanti 2, Tiger moves on to Ganapath. The film was announced by Sajid Nadiadwala in 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tiger Shroff and Heropanti 2.

