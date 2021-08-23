EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Grover joins Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in Atlee's next

and Atlee’s collaboration has been in the news for a while now and the yet untitled film is finally all set to go on floors by October 2021. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that lady superstar, Nayanthara has been signed on to play the female lead of the action-packed entertainer. And now, we have learnt that the makers have signed Sunil Grover to play a key role in this film.

“The SRK – Atlee collaboration is getting bigger by the day and the makers have pulled off a massive ensemble for this action-packed entertainer. While Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in the film, many more names from the Northern and Southern industry are expected to join the cast. The yet untitled saga is set to be a Pan-India film in true sense,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the movie is on track to go on floors by October this year.

Sunil has previously worked and won appreciation for his performance in films like Gabbar Is Back, Bharat and Pataakha among others. The actor rose to fame with multiple stints of television. The pre-production work is going on in full swing and as revealed before, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a dual role. The yet untitled film will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is touted to be the biggest film from the production house in terms of scale, and budget.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for the Sidharth Anand directed Pathan, which also features and John Abraham in key roles. The much-awaited film is in the last leg of it’s shoot and is expected to wrap up by the end of September. After two action packed films, the actor moves onto his next, a social comedy with ace filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani. SRK will be carrying forward his ripped six pack ab avatar from Pathan for the Atlee directorial too. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news on SRK.

