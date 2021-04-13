I don’t have any musical elitism: AR Rahman on 99 Songs, Heropanti 2, Life of Pi and more

AR Rahman opens up about composing the music and background score for Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 and reveals why he has no regrets in life.

AR Rahman is gearing up for the release of his production and writing debut, 99 Songs, which marks the launch pad of Ehan Bhat. The movie is releasing in multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu -in the cinema halls, and when we asked Rahman about the process of creating this film and if his personal experiences came into picture, the music maestro said, “My life was guided by my mother. She put me into music, believed in it, which is completely opposite of what happens when any child from doctor’s family wants to be in music. The social structure of world is such that music isn’t a good profession. In present times, it takes courage to take this as a profession. The movies across the drug portray musicians as someone who have been kicked out of the house or someone dying due to drug overdose.”

He added, “There is this cliché in representation of artists, so it’s actually very subliminal racism in music. It may be true in some cases, but the world in changing. In my story, the things are different and there are different layers to the profession. The movie is a culmination of experiences I have seen in life.” Rahman also revealed that he missed out on composing the score for Life of Pi, however, he doesn’t regret it since he was not destined to do the film.

“My daughter was going through a heart surgery, and around same time, my friend, the executive producer of Life of Pi, mailed me to meet the director. I didn’t open the mail. Later on, he mailed again inviting me for the premiere of Life of Pi and that’s when I saw the other mail which was not opened. So, the film was meant for somebody else and greed is not everything,” he smiles. Recently, it was announced that Rahman has come on board to compose the music of Tiger Shroff fronted Heropanti 2. The announcement took the social media by storm, more so because it was an unconventional choice from Rahman’s end. When asked on the same, he laughed, “It’s strange that people typecast you into a certain zone. I have been doing different kinds of films and for me, music is music. I don’t have any musical elitism, which people slot me in.”

He signed off, informing that he is excited for a reunion with director Ahmed Khan and lyricist Mehboob. “I am back with my friend Ahmed Khan and Mehboob, who has written most of my iconic scores. It’s nice to be back with the team, and I am feeling young working with Tiger. I have worked with his dad, mom, so it’s nice to work with him. We have already finished three songs and I am enjoying the process,” he concluded.

