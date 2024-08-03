EXCLUSIVE: Tikku Talsania recalls his first and last meeting with Dev Anand; says 'he was warm and lovely'

Actor Tikku Talsania, who has worked in movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Devdas, and others, has been in the Hindi film industry for decades. The seasoned actor recently called one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema, Dev Anand, a "warm and lovely" man.

In an exclusive Pinkvilla podcast, Tikku Talsania reminisced about his first meeting with the late veteran actor Dev Anand for a film. Tikku referred to him as one of the "most iconic" people he has ever met.

Talking about the memory, the Andaz Apna Apna actor shared that it was a beautiful moment and he will keep on cherishing the meeting forever. Tikku recalled that Dev Anand had invited him to visit his dubbing studio, and the former agreed.

The 70-year-old actor shared that he saw the Jewel Thief star sitting near the table in front of him inside a huge room. Tikku remembered that the legendary actor had a small tape recorder with him.

Tikku continued by saying that Dev was recording dialogues while mouthing the lines and added that he used to make films that way. "He was so warm and lovely and said, 'What a beautiful industry we have; we get to see so many beautiful people,'" the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor recalled.

Advertisement

In response, Tikku called his meeting with Dev Anand "the biggest thing" of his life and further praised him by saying that he was "wonderful."

When asked whether Tikku Talsania got to work with him later on, the Devdas actor said he lost the chance. Tikku added that the late actor got sicker and that the film didn’t get made.

Tikku concluded by saying that it was his "first and last meeting" with Dev Anand.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Dev Anand is best remembered for movies like Guide, Gambler, Kala Pani, Asli Naqli, Heera Panna, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, C.I.D., Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam, Hum Dono, Taxi Driver, and more.

Veteran actor-filmmaker Dev Anand died of cardiac arrest on December 3, 2011. His last film as an actor was Chargesheet.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tikku Talsania says he'd give audition for 'Aamir Khan or Sanjay Leela Bhansali film'; recalls feeling disappointed on not getting roles