EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas about Minnal Murali 2, 'If its not theatrical, me and Basil won't be associating'

Tovino Thomas is running high on the blockbuster success of his film 2018, that is defying all box office trends. The film, based on the Kerala floods half a decade back, is now planning to release in other languages from the 12th of May, 2023. Tovino graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, prior to the Pan-India release of 2018, where he talked about his disaster-drama film, its prospects Pan-India and of course the sequel to his much awaited film Minnal Murali.

Tovino Thomas Shares That Minnal Murali 2 Will First Release In Theatres Unlike Minnal Murali 1

Tovino Thomas is very passionate about the movies he makes. He has always wished for his films to appeal to a very wide set of audiences. Minnal Murali was his first conscious attempt to cater to audiences beyond the Malayalam diaspora. When the actor, in an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, was asked about his release plans for Minnal Murali 2 since a large chunk of audiences have watched it digitally, he said, "It will be theatrical film. If it's not theatrical, me and Basil won't be associating with that film. That's what we want. Like Minnal Murali 1, we want Netflix to acquire the OTT rights, because we want Minnal Murali 1 and 2 on Netflix. But after theatrical release. We need a theatrical run for that kind of movies. We created that movie (Minnal Murali 1) for theatres. But unfortunately, because of those circumstances, we had to release it on OTT. But Netflix did a very good job in promoting that movie. If we had a theatrical release, I don't think we could have done that much promotion for the movie. It's very hard with the budgets that we have in our hands to do such promotions. So we are very much thankful to Netflix for promoting Minnal Murali like that. And whatever promotions they did, it worked. But that was a particular circumstance. In that situation, we didn't have any other option. But now, when the world is all open, we want Minnal Murali 2, when we release it, we want it to release in proper theatres with very good sound system and projection system; Because superhero films need that.

Tovino Thomas Shares Status Of Minnal Murali 2

When Tovino was asked the status for that film, he said, "Basil (Joseph) is very busy acting. He is excellent. We worked together in ARM, and last year, we worked together in Dear Friends. He is very busy acting and he is very successfully doing that. Right now, he has become a dad a couple of months back and he is busy parenting. Let him enjoy that particular phase. And we have a thin line idea of Minnal Murali 2 but it has to be developed and it has to be perfect. It has to go beyond what Minal Murali did. Minal Murali 2 should be much better than Minnal Murali 1. When we have a huge success like Minnal Murali, our responsibility is higher and we want to go beyond the expectations of people."

