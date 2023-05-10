Tovino Thomas opens up about releasing 2018 in other languages on 12th May, 'Trying to break language barrier'

Tovino Thomas led 2018, based on the floods in Kerala half a decade back, is already a blockbuster with the film seeing new highs on each day. The collections of the film on Monday matched Sunday numbers and the Tuesday numbers have come-in even higher than Monday. The film is now set to release across India in other languages. Tovino Thomas graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about 2018, its Pan-India release plans, Minnal Murali 2 and more.

2018 Is All Set To Release Across India In Different Languages On 12th May

2018 is doing staggering business in the Malayalam language, world over. It is on course to emerge as the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time. In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Tovino Thomas was asked about releasing the film in other languages, he said, "We are planning to release it in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu so that people can watch it in their own language and so that nothing is lost in translation; Because you don't have to read the subtitles. We are trying to break that language barrier."

Tovino Thomas Talks About The Barriers Of Taking A Film Pan-India

When Tovino was asked about the barriers of releasing a film pan-India, considering not every film, idea or subject resonates with the audiences across the board, he said, "We can not predict it. We don't know what works for people. We always keep on doing trial and error. The only way to find that out is through trial and error and doing different types of movies. But there are certain movies that can go universal; The idea. For example Minnal Murali was something like that. A superhero concept is already known to everyone and the only thing we had to do was to keep it different and make it more grounded so that it can look different from other superhero movies that we have seen. And maybe, when you look at the Malayalam industry during the pandemic; during the lockdown, there was this film called C U Soon. It was received well all over the internet. We could not release it in theatres. So that worked for most of the people in India. So it can also be called Pan-India. So mass appealing movies and movies that have got very good content, can work for people all around the world; Like what RRR did, what KGF did, what Bahubali did, what Kantara did. We don't know how much it can go. Maybe sky is the limit. Maybe the time which we are releasing the movie in, maybe the way we are releasing the movie in, promotions, all of these factors matter."

2018's Malayalam version can be watched in theatres now. The film can be watched in other languages, in theatres, from the 12th of May, 2023.

