Bell Bottom Extended Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar records the biggest single day collection in pandemic

’s much awaited espionage thriller, Bell Bottom, saw an upward swing in the business on Sunday, as the film raked in collections in the range of Rs 4.45 to 4.65 crore, taking the four-day total closer to the Rs 13 crore mark. The collections are below the expectations, however, the jump in the collections on Sunday has given some hope for the film to sustain in the longer run.

The Sunday figures for Bell Bottom are the best for a Hindi film since March 2020, surpassing the previous biggest single day of Roohi, which had collected Rs 3.80 crore on it’s fourth day. The film has also recorded the biggest single day collection for a Hindi film in this pandemic, however, that was expected, given that the benchmark was too low. It's crucial to look at the positives in this negative enviornment and highlight the achievements, rather than looking at all the things from negative point of view. The families came out to the cinema halls for the first time since the film’s release and this has been accredited to the festivity of Raksha Bandhan, particularly in the interiors.

Bell Bottom Day Wise Box Office:

Day 1: 2.75 crore

Day 2: 2.60 crore

Day 3: 3.05 crore

Day 4: 4.55 crore

Total: 12.95 crore (Approx)

The collections of Bell Bottom are definitely on the lower side, however, there is some hope for the film to put up a respectable total in the longer run by sustaining at the lower levels. Anything around the Rs 50 crore mark would be a respectable total for Bell Bottom, as the real value of the same in pre-covid would be upside of Rs 115 crore. The Government of Delhi has permitted night shows from Monday and this should help the film hold better at the box-office.

The Rs 13 crore weekend for Bell Bottom has come without the operation of Maharashtra and 70% of markets functioning without the late night shows. The real value of the same in a pre-covid world would easily be close to Rs 40 crore. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday test and it would be considered a victory if the film manages to record anything upside of Rs 2 crore. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

