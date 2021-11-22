EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya to now release by 2022 end due heavy visual effects work

After Stree and Roohi, Dinesh Vijan takes his horror universe forward with the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. The Amar Kaushik directed film touted to be one of it’s kind monster comedy with international crew coming on board to design the action scenes and visual effects. Earlier this year, the makers had announced an April 14, 2022 release, however, now we have exclusively learnt that this monster comedy has been delayed by six months and will now release towards the end of this year.

“Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it’s currently in the post production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, the visual effects are taking longer than expected which has compelled the makers to push it further by six months. “It’s a new genre, and the team is looking to create a big screen experience with not just the never seen before visuals, but also some unique sound effects meant for the cinema halls. The film will now be released in the last quarter of 2022 between the October to December window,” the source added.

This would be Varun’s second release of 2022 after Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which was recently announced for a June 24, 2022 release. Kriti too will have multiple releases in 2022 before Bhediya as she would be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey and Prabhas in Adipurush. in Talking about the VFX in an interview with Pinkvilla on March 18, 2021, Dinesh Vijan had said, “With an international VFX and Action team that hails from countries like the UK, South Africa and America, we are a massive unit trying to shoot a movie that is not only very unique, but also quite challenging technically. But by the end of the day we are creating some fantastic imagery and moments.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Bhediya and more.

