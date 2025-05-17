Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Mouni Roy thinks Varun Dhawan's THIS quality overshadows his acting skills; find out

Pinkvilla was the first publication to exclusively report that Varun Dhawan and his filmmaker father, David Dhawan, are coming up with a movie titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Recently, Mouni Roy, who is part of the romantic film, dropped unseen images from the schedule wrap of the movie. She also highlighted Varun’s quality that overshadows his acting. Read on!

Mouni Roy has been part of many hit TV shows, along with movies like Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Gold, The Bhootnii, and more. But working with the Dhawans feels like magic and a dream come true to her. Hence, on May 16, 2025, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped unseen images from the schedule wrap of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The photo album opens with a black and white image of Mouni, seated next to filmmaker David Dhawan and his actor son, Varun Dhawan. Expressing her excitement of being part of the project, the diva stated, “If any of you understand magic and the theory of a dream come true this is it. Working with David sir was a life-long dream. His films is the “friends” for me. Best experience ever.”

Heaping praise on the Student Of The Year debutant, Roy said, “Varunaaaaa @varundvn you are the most earnest hard working loving handsome superstar I have worked with. Unlucky for you, the person you are overshadows the actor/ dancer you are and to me it’s a good thing.”

In the captions, she also spoke highly of her female co-star Pooja Hegde. According to the Romeo Akbar Walter actress, Pooja is beautiful inside out. “I shall never forget the support you gave me yesterday for a scene I wasn’t prepared for. Want to see you do wonders; you deserve it.”

Mrunal Thakur and Jimmy Sheirgill, who are also part of the upcoming film, also received immense love from Mouni. According to an industry insider, the family entertainer also stars Sreelela, Maniesh Paul, and Kubbra Sait. Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani, the film is expected to hit cinemas on October 2, 2025.

