EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan feels Bhediya is 'once in lifetime opportunity' & is enjoying Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal

Varun Dhawan returned to the big screen after 2 and a half years with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. As reported by Pinkvilla, the family dramedy is showing a good growth in collections on Sunday with biz going up by over 40 percent until the evening and night shows. Next up for Varun is the monster comedy, Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik. The actor believes that the Dinesh Vijan production is a one in lifetime opportunity.

"We shot for Bhediya extensively in Ziro and it's a crazy character. I don't think anyone has played a character like this before. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to get it right under the guidance of Amar Kaushik. From day one till today, he is in the film. He is making sure that no one gets a chance to make fun of the film, and get all the aspects right," says Varun, adding further, "I have worked with Kriti (Sanon) and Abhishek Banerjee in the film and there's also a very special debutant from North East in there. He is a brilliant performer."

While Bhediya is up for a November 25 release, Varun also has the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bawaal, helmed by National Award winner, Nitesh Tiwari. He has a wide smile on the face when speaking about the film. He says, "I am enjoying it. I am loving the process of shooting with Nitesh sir. He is so good for his actors, and I don't know how he gets such good work out of his actors."

Varun insists that right now his focus is on doing good work and believes that everything else just follows. "I am chasing good directors right now. There is so much stuff happening right now and I am not overcrowding it. Everyday, we are learning something new about the box office and people wanting to go to cinema," he exults.

Varun is also open for OTT and loves the medium of entertainment. "I don't think making an OTT debut can impact the stardom in any way. It's all about positioning yourself and ensuring proper gaps between the projects," he concludes. Watch the complete interview with Varun Dhawean below, as he discussed the Jug Jugg Jeeyo reviews, decoded best scenes of the film and also shared his thoughts on the debate of actor remuneration. Video below:

