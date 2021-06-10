EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to resume shooting for Bhediya on June 26 in Mumbai – Details

UK, US and South Africa based action and VFX team have come on board Bhediya to create a unique cinematic experience. The Amar Kaushik directorial features Kriti Sanon as the female lead. Details

On April 19, wrapped up shooting for the Arunachal Pradesh schedule of the much-awaited horror comedy, Bhediya, which pairs him alongside Kriti Sanon for the second time. It was a marathon schedule that went on for over a month, and the makers of this Amar Kaushik directorial completed shooting for over 90 percent of the film at real locations in the middle of mountains and jungles. On completing the first leg of this film, Varun had shared some on set pictures on Instagram.

He thanked the team for pulling off the shoot successfully despite all the challenges. “Shooting a movie during the pandemic has been extremely challenging but working under the leadership of Amar Kaushik has been one of the most exhilarating and satisfying experiences for me. Amar bhai chalo khelte hain. Was extremely lucky to shoot in a Covid-free town like Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.” And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is all set to resume shooting for the last leg of Bhediya in Mumbai on June 26.

“Varun and the entire team of this Dinesh Vijan production reunites in Mumbai for the final leg of the film. It’s going to be a brief shoot before the team calls it’s a wrap,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that all Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed by the team to ensure a safe shooting environment. Bhediya is heavy on post production, and the VFX team has been working on the already shot portions to get the special effects bang on. As reported by Pinkvilla before, UK, US and South Africa based action and VFX team have come on board the film to create a unique cinematic experience.

Bhediya is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 14, 2022, and it carries Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe, already comprising of Stree and Roohi, forward. After wrapping up Bhediya, Varun is expected to complete the pending portions of his social dramedy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Details on the schedule this Raj Mehta directorial is awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

