EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan reveals manifesting a ‘mass film’ before getting Baby John; shares why Atlee wanted to make upcoming actioner with him

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his much-awaited film Baby John. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he revealed how he manifested a ‘mass film’ before landing this project, and shared that director Atlee was determined to make it only with him.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan opened up about diving into action for the first time. He shared, “Honestly, my fans have been waiting for this for a long time. All you guys have been telling me for a long time that do action, do action, do a mass action film. But you don't ever feel I'll be doing action under Atlee sir. That was the googly, right? So I was waiting for this."

He further talked about manifesting it and said, "I was manifesting this that kabhi na kabhi meri zindagi mei ek bahut bada filmmaker aayega jo mujhpe trust karega aesi mass film karne ke liye. (One day, a great filmmaker will come into my life who will trust me to make such a mass film)."

Varun shared, "I was waiting that someone will trust me with this genre. And I'll be very honest, I was not getting that opportunity over here. That opportunity was not coming from the filmmakers over here."

Thanking Atlee, the Baby John actor further added, "I'm very grateful to Atlee sir when we had that chat in Taj Lands End. He gave me filter coffee, and we sat on the ground. Literally on the ground me and he, and he said 'I want you to do this. I feel you will be able to do this.'"

Varun Dhawan also revealed that Atlee was determined to cast him for the film, saying, "It still blows my mind. I asked him 'sir, why do you want me to do an action film’. He said 'because you are a baby sir' and and and he said ‘only you're the guy over here who I would make this with. Others I don't want to make this film over here' and that means so much to me. And that's where this film happened."

Meanwhile, Baby John is all set to hit the theatres on December 25, 2024. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, with special appearances by Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Kalees and produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, Baby John promises to be an exciting cinematic experience this December.

