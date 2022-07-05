EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan’s advice to Maniesh Paul during JugJugg Jeeyo promotions: No hosting, you’re the actor

Director Raj Mehta’s Karan Johar produced JugJugg Jeeyo released recently, and has received an encouraging response from the audience. Maniesh Paul, who played Kiara Advani’s brother in the film, has also received a lot of love for his performance in the comedy-drama. “Honestly I didn’t expect that much. I did expect that people will like what I have done, people will like the character because it’s written so well,” says Maniesh.

He further adds, “But yea, people will like me in that so much, I had no expectations of that. Yes obviously, when I saw the screenings with fans also, they were thrilled. The reactions that I was getting at every scene, every entry of mine, that was overwhelming. I was so happy and excited to see that.” JugJugg Jeeyo is headlined by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Maniesh also talks about his bond with the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor. “Varun mujhe bahut baar khichta rehta hai. Like we were going for promotions and all also na, so he would say, ‘No hosting, you are the actor. Think like an actor’. Because I generally, I would see the mic and something would happen to me. So he was the one who was holding me, (and would say) ‘No relax, you’re an actor now. Think like an actor’. So that was very important,” shares Paul.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul were recently even spotted promoting the film in Lucknow. Maniesh put up a video from the city and captioned it as, “What a day in LUCKNOW!! Thanks a lot everyone for all the love to #jugjuggjeeyo.”

